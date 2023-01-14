Birth announcements, Jan. 14

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

COEN JAMES TRUSTY

Austin and Bailey Trusty of Hershey are the parents of a son, Coen James, born Jan. 10, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Dave and Carol Leonard of Valentine, Paul and Melissa Brown of Hershey and Dean Trusty and Lori Broge of Sutherland.

LEE TUCKER FILYAW

Gillian and Brady Filyaw of North Platte are the parents of a son, Lee Tucker, born Jan. 6, 2023, weighing 9 pounds, 0.5 ounces.

GRIFFIN LOUIS GOLDEN

Hadley and Sadie Golden of North Platte are the parents of a son, Griffin Louis, born Jan. 6, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Bernie and Kellie Golden of North Platte and Lonny and Ann Foster of Grand Island.

CARTER LEE WHITAKER

Alexis Melvin and Trevor Whitaker of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Carter Lee, born Jan. 11, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Gamble, Darell Gamble, Janel Gamble, Raylynn Martinez, Fernando Martinez, Rick Marquez and Alexa Marquez.

