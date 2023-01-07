Birth announcements, Jan. 7

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

GALENA JALEN SCOTT

Maria Galvan and Timothy Scott III of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Galena Jalen, born Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

FRANCESCA LANE MAY

Sean and Tayler May of Wauneta are the parents of a daughter, Francesca Lane, born Dec. 30, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Mary May of Wallace and Chad and Sunni Nordhausen of Wauneta.

HADLEE BLAKE STERUP

Adam and Jordan Sterup of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hadlee Blake, born Dec. 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Vic and Becky Sterup of North Platte and John and Veronica Pflepsen of Columbus.

THOMAS JAY ECK

Kendon and Kaitlyn Eck of Paxton are the parents of a son, Thomas Jay, born Dec. 27, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Stan and Jolene Eck of Paxton and Jonathan and Joanna Wiebe of Paxton.

SOPHIA RAE VIEYRA JONES

Colby Jones and Marisa Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Rae, born Dec. 28, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces.

CHEVELLE LYNN DIXIE POWELL

Andrew Powell and Lorry Easton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Chevelle Lynn Dixie, born Dec. 29, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

GOTHENBURG HEALTH

AVALON JEANENE OLDENKAMP

Brooke and Zach Oldenkamp of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Avalon Jeanene, born Jan. 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Randy Oldenkamp, Rich Britten, Tia Britten, Frank and Annette Ramirez and Bryce and Melany Franzen. Great-grandparent is Grace Ramirez. Avalon has four siblings, Apollo, Avion, Everleigh and Olivia.

QUINTEN DOUGLAS MAX

Shane and Kelsey Max of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Quinten Douglas, born Jan. 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Crys Max of Gothenburg and Rob and Jackie Gregory of Axtell. Great-grandparents are Bob Wilson of Gothenburg, Jeanne Max of Brady, Virginia Gregory of Sidney, Jean Smith of Scottsbluff and Rod Smith of Gering. Quinten has two siblings, August and Tucker.