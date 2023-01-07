Birth announcements, Jan. 7

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
GALENA JALEN SCOTT
Maria Galvan and Timothy Scott III of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Galena Jalen, born Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces.
FRANCESCA LANE MAY
Sean and Tayler May of Wauneta are the parents of a daughter, Francesca Lane, born Dec. 30, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Mary May of Wallace and Chad and Sunni Nordhausen of Wauneta.
HADLEE BLAKE STERUP
Adam and Jordan Sterup of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hadlee Blake, born Dec. 23, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Vic and Becky Sterup of North Platte and John and Veronica Pflepsen of Columbus.
People are also reading…
THOMAS JAY ECK
Kendon and Kaitlyn Eck of Paxton are the parents of a son, Thomas Jay, born Dec. 27, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Stan and Jolene Eck of Paxton and Jonathan and Joanna Wiebe of Paxton.
SOPHIA RAE VIEYRA JONES
Colby Jones and Marisa Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Sophia Rae, born Dec. 28, 2022, weighing 4 pounds, 6 ounces.
CHEVELLE LYNN DIXIE POWELL
Andrew Powell and Lorry Easton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Chevelle Lynn Dixie, born Dec. 29, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
GOTHENBURG HEALTH
AVALON JEANENE OLDENKAMP
Brooke and Zach Oldenkamp of Brady are the parents of a daughter, Avalon Jeanene, born Jan. 3, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Randy Oldenkamp, Rich Britten, Tia Britten, Frank and Annette Ramirez and Bryce and Melany Franzen. Great-grandparent is Grace Ramirez. Avalon has four siblings, Apollo, Avion, Everleigh and Olivia.
QUINTEN DOUGLAS MAX
Shane and Kelsey Max of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Quinten Douglas, born Jan. 3, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Crys Max of Gothenburg and Rob and Jackie Gregory of Axtell. Great-grandparents are Bob Wilson of Gothenburg, Jeanne Max of Brady, Virginia Gregory of Sidney, Jean Smith of Scottsbluff and Rod Smith of Gering. Quinten has two siblings, August and Tucker.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.