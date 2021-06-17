Blackledge author to host book signings

Book signings will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 25 at the Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, and 11 a.m. to noon on June 26 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.; 1 to 2 p.m. at A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St.; and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bible Supplies, 1927 West A St. People with books can bring them to be signed, or books will be available at each venue.

Carol Lomicky of Kearney and Chuck Salestrom, formerly of North Platte, wrote the book “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge: Lessons from a Community Journalist,” which chronicles the life and longtime newspaper career of Keith Blackledge, editor of the North Platte Telegraph from 1967 to 1992. In addition to his remarkable newspaper career, Blackledge was well known throughout the North Platte region and the state for his countless advocacy initiatives. More broadly, the book also is the story about newspapers when they were such an integral part of the community — especially in smaller towns — from the early 1950s and well into the 20th century when the industry was hit by a tsunami of change: shrinking circulations and advertising revenues and new technologies altering forever the way news is produced, distributed and consumed.