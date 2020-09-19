Blakely is NPCS student of month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Genna Blakely as the student of the month of September. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Blakely, a senior, is the daughter of Christopher and Ann Marie Blakely of North Platte.
Her school activities include cross county, track, Student Council, band and Quiz Bowl, and she is on the honor roll.
Outside of school she finds time to volunteer at parish events and participates in the music ministry. She has helped prepare and serve meals at our local homeless shelter.
She and her family are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
