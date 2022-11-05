Blood drive planned for Thursday at North Platte Community College

North Platte Community College will host its next blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.

The American Red Cross will be set up in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

Those who give will receive a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. More information is available at rcblood.org/perks.

Using the Blood Donor app, donors can follow their donation as it makes its way to a hospital. They will also receive a mini physical at the time of collection.

“The Red Cross will check your pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels,” said Amanda Wehnes, Red Cross spokeswoman. “All of these details are tracked in the Blood Donor App so results can be monitored over time. Additionally, for a limited time, the Red Cross has expanded its blood testing to include sickle cell trait screening on donations from self-identified African American donors.”

Individuals who are 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification will be required at check-in.

Appointments are encouraged ahead of time by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1- 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).