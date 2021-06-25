Blood drives to honor woman battling cancer

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. As hospital demand has increased, the Red Cross is working around the clock to ensure blood is collected and provided for those in need, such as 2018 Maywood High School graduate Grace Koubek.

Koubek has received several units of blood and platelets as she battles acute myeloid leukemia. The transfusions restore her energy. She is strong in her faith and has always been active in her community, the Red Cross said in a press release. Now, Koubek and her family are asking the community to support those in need through a pair of blood drives held in her honor.

Event details:

» Maywood Community Hall, noon to 6 p.m., July 6, 202 N. Commercial St., in Maywood.

» North Platte Bethel Church, noon to 5 p.m., July 16, 2700 W. Phillip St., in North Platte.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.