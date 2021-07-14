Blood shortage continues, Red Cross requests donors

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now, according to a press release.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give through July 31 will receive a $10 amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value. More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/cedarfair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Friday through July 31.
Area blood donation center hours:
North Plate Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood, North Platte, NE 69101.
» Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
» Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
» Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
» Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
» Thursday, closed.
» Friday, closed.
» Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mobile donation opportunities:
» Arthur — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Arthur County Fairgrounds, 105 S Highway 61.
» Imperial — noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Chase County High School, 520 E. Ninth St.
» Wauneta — 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., July 29, Wauneta Community Building, 325 N. Tecumseh Ave.
» Chappell — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 26, Chappell Fire Hall, 1650 Second St.
» Eustis — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Legion Hall, 108 North Main St.
» Cambridge — noon to 6 p.m., July 28, Community Building, 722 Patterson St.
» Trenton — noon to 6 p.m., July 21, Community Building, 201 E. First St.
» Ogallala — noon to 6 p.m., 7/22 Petrified Wood Gallery, 418 E. First St.
» Stapleton — 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., July 28 Village Hall, 236 Main St.
» Elsie — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 23, Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St.
North Platte:
» Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Bethel E Free church, 2700 W. Philip Ave.
» 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 22, Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St., PO Box 397.
» Noon to 6 p.m., July 29, Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St.
» Noon to 6 p.m., July 30, North Platte Blood Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.