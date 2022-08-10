Boat launch improvements underway at Enders Reservoir SRA

Boating access improvements at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area in southwest Nebraska have begun and are expected to last through the fall. Public access will be affected, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release.

Phase 1 of the project will restore boating access to Area A by extending the boat ramp. Other planned amenities include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking, a new breakwater to protect the ramp, a new staging area near the ramp and a new gravel parking lot with lighting.

Once work at Area A is complete, Phase 2 will begin: the development of the No Name Bay boat launch facility.

Planned improvements include upgrading the existing primitive boat ramp to a two-lane concrete ramp and installing ADA-compliant parking pad, kayak launch, breakwaters and parking facility with lighting.

Improvements at both launch facilities will provide safer conditions for launching and loading watercraft at this popular reservoir.

During Phase 1, the Area A boat launch will be closed to public access to facilitate construction, but watercraft access will be maintained via the No Name Bay primitive ramp. During Phase 2, the Area A ramp will provide boat access while the No Name Bay area is closed to public access.

This project is made possible through a U.S. Coast Guard grant and Nebraska Game and Parks Aquatic Habitat Stamp funds. For more information, email ngpc.boataccess@nebraska.gov.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering the park.