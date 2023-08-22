Water levels at Elwood Reservoir in Gosper County are dropping rapidly, affecting boating access to the water body.

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District is reducing reservoir water levels so repairs can be made along the dam and pump station areas, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release.

As water levels drop, sediment at the bottom of the boat ramp is making it difficult to launch larger boats. The courtesy dock also is nearing the end of its range of operation. As water levels fall below the bottom of the concrete ramp, access may be limited to small craft only.

Elwood was 22 feet below full pool at time of reporting, and is expected to drop another 4 to 6 feet in the coming weeks. Low reservoir levels should be expected to continue until the construction project is completed in 2024.

NGPC will continue to monitor ramp and dock conditions to provide boating access to the reservoir.