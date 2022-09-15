'Bold Visions: Women Artists' exhibition now on display through Oct. 5

Throughout history, women artists have had to navigate social, economic and cultural challenges to have successful professional careers. In addition to these pressures, a few of these dedicated artists also devoted their time and energy to improving their art communities through teaching, advocacy and public work. The “Bold Visions: Women Artists” exhibition surveys the exemplary work of nine Nebraska women artists from the past century, showcasing their bold artistic visions to uplift and support the arts in their communities while also pursuing artistic excellence in their own work.

This exhibition is organized by the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney, for the ARTreach program, an outreach initiative designed to provide exhibitions to various communities throughout Nebraska, including both rural and urban communities and those with or without direct access to other arts programming.

Exhibitions for this program highlight work from MONA’s permanent collection and other MONA-owned artwork to increase the visibility of the museum’s holdings and educate audiences on diverse topics within Nebraska’s art. By fostering visual literacy and a greater understanding of Nebraska’s art, ARTreach brings art and perspectives to communities across the state.

To view current ARTreach exhibitions across the state visit mona.unk.edu/mona/exhibitions-artists/artreach.