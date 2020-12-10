Bone Creek Museum hosts grain elevator gallery

Paintings of grain elevators in Eastern Nebraska will grace the walls of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art through Feb. 28, 2021. The museum in David City is free of charge and open to the public. Face masks are currently required, according to a press release.

Featured artist Louise Bereuter now splits her time between Lincoln and California. These paintings were made when she and her husband, a former state politician, were living north of Cedar Bluffs.

“It was easy finding inspiration for landscapes, many of which were areas seen while roaming the rural back roads of Nebraska as well as views surrounding our Nebraska home along the Platte River,” she said.

Variations on a theme are common for many artists.

“Consider a painting as an experiment or tool for exploration. Through repetition, representational artists hone their skills by looking at color and shape more critically and finding successful ways to depict what they see,” said curator Amanda Mobley Guenther. Bereuter was inspired by the cultural symbolism of barns and grain elevators but also by the forms themselves, compositions of geometric shapes: squares, triangles, rectangles and cylinders.