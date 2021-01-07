Book review: Adopt a perfect pup in ‘The Particulars of Peter’

She bought Peter all sorts of gifts — mostly things he didn’t want or need, such as a $60 hand-knit sweater that he hated — and she learned to use a remote camera to check in on him very, very often. She asked around to find out if it was safe for him to sleep in her bed (as if she wasn’t going to let him!) And even though he’ll never become a dancer, she says, “I still love his sunny, funny face.”

As a dog devotee, you’ll agree that having a pup in your life is a lot of fun. And really, you can’t imagine life without your puppers. He makes you soft, he makes you smile, he makes you laugh — and so will “The Particulars of Peter.”

With the kind of gut-deep devotion that you expect, canine-to-human, Conaboy flips the script as she writes lovingly about her boy and her need to know everything about him. She tries all kinds of doggish things to do that: Clothing, activities, psychics and toys to see if they could possibly produce Dog Nirvana, proving that Peter is patient and Conaboy is willing to be profanely, but perfectly, endearingly silly. Indeed, this slice-of-life tail tale has all the earnestness of a new, clumsy, adorable puppy, minus the floppy ears.