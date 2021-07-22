Book review: Discover strange science in ‘The Joy of Sweat’

Everybody raise your hand.

Go ahead, high in the air. Raise your hand if you like ice cream, vacations, French fries, good dogs or free snacks. Put ’em up if you can remember your mom’s birthday, the name of your First Love, and all the words to “The Star Spangled Banner.” Read “The Joy of Sweat” by Sarah Everts and wave your hand over your head if you ... no, wait. Never mind.

It’s hot outside, and just walking from home to car is enough to put a sheen on your face, a trickle down your spine, and hooo-weee under your arms. Nearly everybody sweats, but we Earthlings spend some $75 billion on substances to help us pretend that we don’t.

You’re sweating right now, in fact. Humans are “always sweating, at least a little bit,” says Everts, but get physical, and things get critical. On a hot day or after any kind of overexertion, “your internal temperature could easily reach life-threatening levels” without some sort of cooling-off. Sweat, in a sort of collaboration with bipedalism, is evolution’s way of protecting you from heat stroke.

Be thankful for it: Some creatures use urine, feces and vomit to keep cool.