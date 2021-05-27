Book review: Explore wildlife, ecology with kids of all ages

You’ve waited all year for this.

You sat inside, looking out a window, thinking about all you were going to do when summer came. Well, it’s here and now’s the time to grab these great books and head outside.

If a beach is in your summertime plans, then “Ocean Soup” by Meeg Pincus, illustrated by Lucy Semple, is the book you want before you go. Here, you’ll learn what you can do to keep the ocean clean and why it’s important. This is a great read-aloud for little kids, and for ecology-minded 5- to 7-year-old doers.

Young bird-watchers will love owning “Birds” by Miranda Krestovnikoff and Angela Harding. Loaded with artwork, this book teaches kids unique things about birds, their food and habitat, “extremes,” dangerous and exotic birds and more. Meant for birders ages 6 to 11, it might challenge those on the lower end of that scale.

Another unusual book on wildlife is “Do You Know Where the Animals Live” by Peter Wohlleben. It’s full of questions that kids might ask, and answers that’ll fill them in on animals, birds, wildlife habitat, biology, animal language and even some make-a-kid-think entries. 6- to 9-year-olds will absolutely enjoy it.