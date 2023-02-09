Those are absolutely not your kicks.

Nope, your heels hang out the back and you’re gonna get blisters, you just know it. You can barely walk because your toes are pinched, ugh. This footwear just doesn’t fit; as in the new novel, “Someone Else’s Shoes,” by Jojo Moyes, you can’t wait to kick things off.

Was the gift certificate even still good?

Cat had been nagging her for months to get to the gym to work off some stress, and Sam Kemp hadn’t used her daughter’s gift yet but maybe now was the time. Sam’s job was shaky, her husband Phil was unemployed and things just weren’t good.

All Phil did was sit on the sofa and vegetate; Sam was sure he was depressed. As for her own job, she was in a near-constant state of almost-fired. Still, she briefly used the gift certificate but real life was just outside the gym, a meeting-time changed, she was late and in a rush and on her way out the locker room door, Sam accidentally grabbed the wrong gym bag.

Miles later, she noticed that the bag looked like hers, but it absolutely was not hers. Not-her-bag had designer clothing inside, including a gorgeous pair of Louboutins that were a bit small for her but wasn’t it better to wear almost-fitting shoes than to don pool flip-flops to work?

So Sam tottered into a meeting wearing killer heels ... and she killed it.

Was it the shoes, or was it the way they made her feel? She wasn’t sure but Sam knew she couldn’t keep them, nor the designer jacket that was also in the bag. She wasn’t sure how she’d find the rightful owner, either.

While she was at the gym that morning, Nisha Cantor’s husband, Carl, shut her out of their penthouse. He blocked charge accounts, cut banking passcodes and he locked away her closet, leaving Nisha with the clothes she wore to the gym and what was stuffed into the pathetically wrong gym bag. When he finally took her calls, though, he promised a settlement.

In exchange for those shoes ...

Fun, light and attention-grabbing. Breezy and colorful. Powerful, maybe. Those words could describe most of the footwear in your closet, and “Someone Else’s Shoes.”

They say that shoes make the man, but in author Jojo Moyes’ hands, they make women’s lives change and that makes a good story. It’s relatable, too. What reader hasn’t put on something lush and decadent that makes her feel fabulous, something that makes her ten feet taller with a cape, something with which to seize the day with both hands?

And as happy as that makes you, so will this tale of women’s friendships and the things we do to support one another. There’s a bit of delicious madcap-mystery-caper in this novel, too, and a husbandly side-twist that will twist your heart.

“Someone Else’s Shoes” is what your book group wants next. It’s a book you’ll read, and pass on to your sisters. Pack it for spring break. Read it for kicks.