Book review: Find love in unlikely places in ‘If the Shoe Fits’

Your little toe hangs off the side. Urgh.

Behind your ankle, your foot sticks out a half an inch too, and you simply must face it: the sandals you lust after, the last pair marked down, are too small. Unlike Cinderella’s sister, you can’t cut off your toes. Maybe, as in the new novel “If The Shoe Fits,” by Julie Murphy, you should just cool your heels awhile.

Taking care of preschool triplets is a great summer job.

On a plane from New York to L.A., Cindy Woods tried to tell herself that. It would be nice to see her little half-siblings. She missed her stepsisters and her stepmother, too, but it was hard to leave New York because all her dreams were there. At least they were, back when the world was hers for the taking; once she graduated from college with no job in sight, though, her hopes for a career in shoe design were dashed.