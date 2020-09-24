Book review: Ginsburg tells her story in ‘My Own Words’

In mid-2003, co-authors Williams and Hartnett approached Bader Ginsburg and pointed out that it was time for her to tell her story, before someone else did. She had known both Williams and Hartnett for years through mutual interests and similar work, so, “Without hesitation, I said yes to their proposal.”

In her preface, author and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says that “My Own Words” was meant to be written after a planned biography but her co-authors thought it best to wait on the biography until her “Court years neared completion.” They “flipped the projected publication order …”

You might wish they hadn’t.

You’ll hang onto every word of Ginsburg’s life story. It’s everything you’d expect from her, and it surely won’t disappoint readers. What will, though, is that “My Own Words” aren’t always her own words. Yes, you’ll read transcripts of speeches by Ginsburg, legal briefs, bench announcements, introductions and wisdom inside law review articles. Yes, you’ll see her fierce strength in that which she firmly believed. But a good amount of this book consists of various-length essays, speeches and articles written by others about Ginsburg, including things written by her co-authors. That could be a disappointment, the written speeches and judgments are okay, but a biography ...? Wait for it.

This is not a bad book. It’s just not what you might expect, so be warned. If you want more biography, fewer essays, be patient. It’s likely to be coming. In the meantime, “My Own Words” will please you.