Book review: Go on ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’

Nobody wants to go there.

You really don’t understand the appeal. There are no attractions, no fun rides, no true reason to be there, and people stay away in droves because nobody wants to go there. Except, as in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by John “Chick” Donohue and J.T. Malloy, when there’s a mission involved.

In every neighborhood bar, there’s a guy like Chick Donohue warming a stool and telling stories. Stories like, for instance, the time in ’67 when Donohue was at his “favorite bar in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan,” and the bartender, the “Colonel” (who wasn’t a colonel, but that’s another story) said he was tired of the disrespect that soldiers got when they came home from Vietnam. The Colonel said those boys — his neighborhood boys — deserved to know that folks at home were supporting them. Somebody, he said, needed to take those boys a beer and give them a hug from home.

Well. Why not?

Years before, Donohue served in Japan with the Marines, and was working as a merchant seaman then. That day, he was “on the beach” (between jobs) when the Colonel made his declaration, and Donohue knew he had “the right ID papers.” He said he’d do it and by the next morning, it was too late to take back those words.