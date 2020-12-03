Book review: Hear the music with ‘One Last Song’

Then, among all the millions of songs from the past three hundred years, how do you pick the right music for your funeral? Ayers offers advice, including hiring Stevie Wonder, or playing some Sinatra. He also offers a list of the last song performed by various artists, a list of songs that featured death as a theme, the most popular songs played at funerals, and how a musician might hit the charts long after the last note has faded.

It’s rather unfortunate that “One Last Song” is filled with profanity, and vignettes from indie artists and musicians that likely won’t be very widely-known by an audience over a certain age. Yes, this book is insightful and thought-provoking, and it’s a pleasant surprise that those who answered author Mike Ayer’s question often mentioned older, more familiar songs – but an older, more familiar group of celebrities might’ve been more relatable to all readers.

Still, because Ayers is probably right — we really do think about death a lot, no matter our age — there’s food for thought here for anybody, and it doesn’t have to be all serious. Ayers, in fact, uses playful chapters to distract readers from the somber, which tends to take the tension out of a subject we’ve come to know altogether too well.

Twenty-somethings may be more familiar with the people inside this book but if you’re past that time-point, there’s still something here for you because “One Last Song” is a discussion-starter for any age. Read it, and you’ll sing its praises.