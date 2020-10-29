Book review: Learn about Civil War’s ‘Environmental History’

Save the Earth!

You’d agree to that. Who doesn’t want to enjoy a bright, airy afternoon with cotton-ball clouds? Of course, you’d happily leave your grandchildren those shirt-sleeve kinds of days, thunderstorm evenings, clean air and water. That’s what you’d choose if you could — though, as you’ll see in “An Environmental History of the Civil War” by Judkin Browning and Timothy Silver, things weren’t always so sunny.

In all the battles that occurred in the Civil War, just one campaign — the Mud March of January 1863 — was named after the weather in which it happened. It was the result of not having accurate weather information, leading to poor planning. And it was not the only time that unforeseen forces affected the war.

The war, say Browning and Silver, had barely begun when measles outbreaks hit the newly-formed ranks especially hard. The average soldiers were boys from rural areas and “rural folk ... lacked the immunity that some city folk enjoyed,” so thousands fell ill. Bacterial infections followed, as did insect-carried and water-borne diseases; syphilis and gonorrhea spread, too, their effects lingering well past wars’ end.