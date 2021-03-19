Book review: Learn about issues of race and grisly details from Civil War

Yep, it’s come to this: Someone’s looking for a fight and that’s exactly what they’re about to get. There will be a winner. It won’t be fun: There’ll be a loser, and probably some bruises. But at least you’ll be able to open those fists and shake hands when it’s over — unlike, perhaps, the people inside these two great books ...

They hung onto every bit of news about Abraham Lincoln and news from the battlefront, they were eager to know what Lincoln would do next, and in “The Black Civil War Soldier” you’ll get to meet some of those people and learn their stories.

You’ll also get to see them, in portraits and snapshots taken on and off the field, in Black hospitals, homes and asylums. These are the kinds of pictures that make you want to linger, taking in details of what was obviously someone’s best dress, or someone’s best and bravest face. Look at the pictures and read personal letters home, diary entries and thoughts — words, Willis says, of absent loved ones, fear and confusion, frustration on the part of both soldier and commander, “dignity and pride ... achievement and self-confidence ...” and valor. You’ll also learn about the daily lives of a Black soldier during the war, and what happened in the years after the war’s end. Together, this narrative and the photographs make an astounding book that show an often-little-told human side of the War Between the States.