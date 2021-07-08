Book review: Learn stories of glory with ‘Total Olympics’

Much has been written about the 1936 Berlin Olympics and Hitler’s anger at Jesse Owens’ wins. Owens, conversely, had reason to be angry when he came home: among other celebrations, he was feted at a high-end hotel in New York City but because he was Black, Owens had to enter the facility through the freight elevator.

