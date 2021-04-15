Book review: Learn what fortunes cost with ‘Jackpot’

It only costs a dollar.

That’s what it takes to dream. A dollar, five numbers, and your head spins with all the things you could do with the kind of money you might win. Fancy yachts, huge homes, luxury cars, travel, you could do a lot with it. But, as in the new book “Jackpot” by Michael Mechanic, what will that money do to you?

What would you do with a windfall?

If you’re like most people, you have a quick answer because you’ve already thought it through. Chances are, you’d head out first with a debit card in-hand.

You’ll find a lot of merchants to help you spend your money, from high-end restaurants to shoe designers to car dealerships. Buy yourself a mansion but remember that those rooms have extra costs: upkeep, insurance, heating and cooling, utilities, staff to keep it nice. Ditto on the cost for your new jet and your yacht. Even an exclusive concierge service, meant to make your wildest dreams come true, comes with a regular fee.