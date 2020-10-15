Book review: Learn why we love pets in ‘Pet Nation’

Great-grandpa would think you were crazy.

In his day, dogs slept outside, maybe in the barn, or in a doghouse, if they had one. Cats caught their own dinner in the garage or shed. Neither animal came into the house for more than a minute, if that, and sleeping in bed with you? Never! So how did we get from there to here? In “Pet Nation” by Mark L. Cushing, you’ll see.

Chances are, you don’t need to be told the facts of pet-loving; you live them.

And so do others: in just two years, 2002 to 2004, the human population in America increased 1.7% but there were 13% more dogs. In about a generation, we went from people who had pets, to a “Pet Nation” and it’s affected our socialization and our economy.

But let’s step back: for Great-Grandpa, a dog was generally more tool than pet. For him, dogs had jobs and if there was a problem, they were largely expendable. Great-Grandpa surely loved his animals, but there wasn’t always room for sentimentality.