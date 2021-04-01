Book review: Read a tale of friendship with ‘Raft of Stars’

Sheriff Cal was told that this kind of thing never happened in Wisconsin. They said that life would be quiet and peaceful, not like Houston, where he’d nearly destroyed his own career. Not the same violence. Not at all. Go to Wisconsin, they said, and at times like this, he was sorry he did. He knew nothing about woods or wilderness but he’d have to look for those boys, and he just wished someone else was in charge.

That was doubly true after he learned that there was a deep gorge at one end of the river, and the boys were headed straight there ...

“They didn’t have fathers. But they had each other.”

And, oops, there goes your heart in a million tiny pieces. Busted, and you can absolutely blame author Andrew J. Graff for that because each action his flawed, wonderful characters make is cocooned by words that reflect the kind of gut-wrench you feel when you’ll do anything to see someone not get hurt.