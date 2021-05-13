Book review: Sample dog books for kids of all ages

This summer, you have big plans.

You’re going to play in the back yard and in the park with your friends. You’ll ride your bike, maybe go on a weekend trip, play video games, and you’ll hang out with your dog. Or maybe you’ll get a dog. Or you can read about them in these great books ...

The littlest book-lover (ages 3 to 4) will enjoy the imagination-boosting power of “If I Were a Dog” by Joanna Cotler (Philomel). Using a spare few words and quiet, very simple drawings, this book invites kids to think about how life would be if they had four legs, a tail, long ears, silky fur, and paws. It also reminds young children in many subtle ways that dogs and kids aren’t so different, in the end.

For active kids ages 5 to 7, “Hugo and the Impossible Thing” by Renee Felice Smith and Chris Gabriel, illustrated by Sydney Hanson (Flamingo Books) is a totally possible thing to enjoy. It’s the story of Hugo, a smart, brave little bulldog whose animal friends wonder what’s beyond “The Impossible Thing” in the forest. Nobody knows because (duh) it’s impossible, right? But is it really? This is a great story for children who need a good between-school-year confidence boost, for those who need a lesson in cooperation, and for hate-to-sit kids who love to climb and swim.