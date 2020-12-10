Book review: Select from a plethora of Christmas tales

The forecast calls for snow this weekend.

And that’s perfectly fine with you — you’ve been binge-watching Christmas romances, and while it’s easy to poke fun at them, they’re like comfort food. Boy meets girl in a magically snowy place, girl hates boy, there’s a dog or maybe a kid, and a tree and a handyman, some sort of funny mix-up, and love by movies’ end. Predictable. Easily enjoyable, which is exactly what you want, so why not try these four Christmas romance books:

Nothing says “holiday” more than people around a table at a big meal. In “The Christmas Table” by Donna VanLiere, a piece of furniture built 50 years ago by hand and with love lands in the home of a woman who was never mothered, but is about to become a mother herself. Once the table is in place, she finds a secret inside it, one that inspires her to think of the woman who owned that table so long ago. “The Christmas Table” isn’t a boy-meets-girl kind of tale, but it’s surely a love story all the same.