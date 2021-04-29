Book review: Understand second kids with ‘Second Thoughts’

As for parents, of course, a second child in the house has its effects. There’s the worry about time, and having enough of it to go around. Mothers usually take the larger share of caretaking, but the balance is more equal each generation — although income disparities have widened.

The bottom line, says Berger, is that kids are more resilient than we think they are.

And so are we.

As you’re reading “Second Thoughts” many things may go through your mind, the first being that it seems so few people have, well, thoughts of the kind that author Lynn Berger has on the impact of a second offspring. Odd that that’s so, considering the widespread, oft-shared social mythology that exists about only children, which Berger generally blows apart.

Indeed, there are a lot of mistruths laid to rest inside this book, starting with what may be the biggest consideration: on time, parents will take comfort in knowing that it isn’t really as much of an issue as they may think. Sibling rivalry is likewise not a big worry, nor is any so-called “birth order.” In short, this book eliminates many arguments but be aware that financial issues are not one of them, other than in income differences.