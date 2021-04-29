Book review: Understand second kids with ‘Second Thoughts’

Good things come in pairs.
Salt and pepper. Ketchup and mustard. Bread and butter. Two peas in a pod. You can’t imagine one without the other, side by side, yin and yang, maybe brother and sister? Or maybe not; is it better to have one child, to be an only, or does a kid need a sibling? In the new book “Second Thoughts” by Lynn Berger, science steps in.
When she looks at the photo taken moments after she learned she was pregnant again, Lynn Berger wonders if her toddler daughter was precognitive. The girl’s face had an “ominous” look — coincidence, perhaps, or a sign of “what was about to happen.”
As with all parents, her first child was a “miracle” for Berger and her partner, but would that describe their second pregnancy? In giving her daughter a sibling, Berger was taking things away from the girl, attention being one. In being second-born, her son would automatically be denied what his sister had had as an only child, however temporary.
Berger realized that there are “surprisingly few words for this particular new experience.”
Many people counsel parents to have a second child for the first, forgetting that siblings can make one another “miserable.”
As an eldest child herself, Berger remembers big battles with her younger sister; her sister also recalls memories that aren’t fun, though the two are closer now. To further complicate things, Berger found research suggesting that fewer siblings means fewer playmates, which may actually increase sibling rivalry. Other research says that intense rivalry is rare, in the long run.
As for parents, of course, a second child in the house has its effects. There’s the worry about time, and having enough of it to go around. Mothers usually take the larger share of caretaking, but the balance is more equal each generation — although income disparities have widened.
The bottom line, says Berger, is that kids are more resilient than we think they are.
And so are we.
As you’re reading “Second Thoughts” many things may go through your mind, the first being that it seems so few people have, well, thoughts of the kind that author Lynn Berger has on the impact of a second offspring. Odd that that’s so, considering the widespread, oft-shared social mythology that exists about only children, which Berger generally blows apart.
Indeed, there are a lot of mistruths laid to rest inside this book, starting with what may be the biggest consideration: on time, parents will take comfort in knowing that it isn’t really as much of an issue as they may think. Sibling rivalry is likewise not a big worry, nor is any so-called “birth order.” In short, this book eliminates many arguments but be aware that financial issues are not one of them, other than in income differences.
Interestingly enough, this is also a good book for parents who are thinking about a third, or fourth child ... or even a first. For any parent-to-be, “Second Thoughts” could be a good thing to read.
