Dave Taylor has joined Bosselman Tank and Trailer as general manager. Taylor will be responsible for overseeing the operations of three locations: Grand Island, North Platte and Denver, as well as executing BT&T’s long-term strategic planning. He brings over 18 years of leadership and industrial management to his new role, the business said in a press release.

Taylor’s background includes working with and leading diverse organizations, including the Grand Island area Economic Development Corporation, Healthcare Laundry Services and Marriott Management Services.

“We are pleased to have Taylor join us and expect to benefit from the depth of experience he brings to the role,” said Krisha Dolton, president of BT&T. “His leadership will be a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to the continuing tradition of excellence at BT&T.”