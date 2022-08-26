Bourne reaches term limit as member of Nebraska Real Estate Commission

Sheri Bourne has gained a wealth of knowledge with more than 45 years in the real estate business.

Still, Bourne isn't afraid to admit she doesn't know it all yet.

"I think I learn something new every day," said Bourne, a broker/realtor with Gateway Realty in North Platte, during a telephone interview earlier this week.

That experience is a reason why she was appointed to the Nebraska Real Estate Commission six years ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts. She attended her final monthly meeting on Aug. 18 and her term officially comes to an end on Thursday.

But for the future?

"I could say I was interested again in six years — just sit out a term," Bourne said, "but it's good to have new blood come in."

Bourne previously served on the Nebraska Realtors Association and was part of a number of committee's within that organization. Her interest in a term on the Real Estate Commission was due in part to continue to serve the public and protect individuals interests.

The commission lists its mission as: "To protect the public interest of Nebraska citizens through the efficient and effective administration of the Nebraska Real Estate License Act and the registration of time-share projects, subdivided land projects, retirement subdivisions and communities and membership campgrounds."

The group meet monthly in Lincoln except for July and December. Bourne said she appreciated the opportunity to meet and work with Greg Lemon and Robert Evnen, the director of the Real Estate Commission and the Secretary of State, respectively.

"The were both true professionals," she said. "I would put it among the highlights of my career."