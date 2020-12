INDIANOLA, Ia. — Bradley Swanson of North Platte is one of 54 Simpson College student-athletes named to the American Rivers Conference 2020 Fall All-Academic Team. Swanson is a sophomore on the football team and is majoring in accounting.

To be eligible for ARC All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must compete at the varsity level, be at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.