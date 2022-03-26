Brain Injury Alliance hosts annual conference

More than 100 people gathered virtually March 17 to 18 for the Nebraska Brain Injury Conference, which focused on topics that ranged from concussion and vision to resilience, caregiving and ambiguous loss.

The day-and-a-half event was hosted by the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska and supported by a dozen sponsors.

The speakers presented their topics through Zoom, and individuals watching remotely could share thoughts and messages through a community chat program. More than 500 messages were exchanged.

“Although this was a virtual event, it was heartwarming to see conference participants sharing insights and ideas via the forum,” Peggy Reisher, the executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, said in a media release. “We learn so much, not only from the speakers, but also from our fellow participants.”

The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska was founded in 2009 to “create better futures for all Nebraskans through brain injury prevention, education, advocacy and support.”

Dr. Kim Gorgens from the University of Denver was the first speaker for the convention and touched how brain injuries affect sleep and some solutions for addressing the issue.

Her second presentation focused on the effects of brain injuries on women, particularly those involving interpersonal or domestic violence.

Samantha Bohl, an optometrist with the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, was the other keynote speaker. She touched on how concussions can affect vision and on identifying post-trauma vision syndrome.