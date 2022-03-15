Brain Injury Alliance offers teachers tool focusing on effects of COVID-19, concussions

LINCOLN — COVID-19 and concussions seem like an unlikely pair, so why are these two conditions mentioned together? And what do they have to do with education?

New studies show that COVID-19 can have neurological effects similar to those of concussions. While the exact cause is still being studied, the prevailing thought is that COVID-19 stresses the central nervous system, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, difficulty concentrating and brain fog that are very similar to those related to concussions, the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska said in a press release.

Learning is difficult when a person’s brain isn’t feeling right — making teaching, an already challenging job, all the more difficult. Without accommodations, it can be difficult for students affected by COVID-19 or concussion symptoms to return to their normal learning activities. The alliance is making available a tool to aid teachers in implementing a plan to help students return to the classroom after COVID-19 or a concussion, the release said.

Introduced last in 2020, the Teacher Acute Concussion Tool has now expanded to become the Teacher Acute COVID/Concussion Tool.

“TACT is a customized concussion and COVID-19 management email tool based on each teacher’s unique responses to an online questionnaire (taking less than five minutes) about their teaching style and is immediately delivered to the teacher’s inbox outlining recommendations for environmental and academic content adjustments for the classroom,” according to the Get Schooled on Concussions and COVID’s website. “No personal student information is shared. The questionnaire only seeks information about the teacher’s personal teaching style for that class. TACT delivers four weeks of COVID-19 academic supports, via teacher email — in

“real-time” — just when students experiencing prolonged COVID effects are ready to reenter the classroom.”

The Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska has paid for a statewide subscription that schools across the state can use. To get access to this tool and watch the free 20-minute training video, visit biane.org/concussion/concussions-school.