Branden & James playing at Fox Theatre

Branden & James, an acclaimed cello and vocal duo, will perform a variety of popular, classical and Broadway music at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 307 E. Fifth St in North Platte, according to a press release.

This will be the first concert in the North Platte Concert Association’s 2021-22 series.

Branden James, an operatic tenor who was a season finalist for “America’s Got Talent,” has appeared in concert at Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall and Avery Fisher Hall in New York City. He has sung with the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago and he has toured with Twelve Tenors. James has also recorded three albums.

James Clark from Australia has been featured cellist with Olivia Newton John, Shosanna Bean, Idina Mentzel and Scott Allen Davis.

As a duo, James and Clark have toured around the world and have shared the stage with Sarah Maclachlan, Rita Moreno, Sally Struthers and Loretta Divine. They have performed on several cruise lines including Princess, Oceania, Azamara, Seabourn, Regent and Silverseas.

“People tell us we’re so unique and different,” James said. “I think that’s what excites us most. We’re creating something people haven’t heard before.”