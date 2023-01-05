 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian Stokes Mitchell to perform at Lied Center

Brian Stokes Mitchell to perform at Lied Center Jan. 21

LINCOLN — Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will appear for a one-night-only concert at the Lied Center, which will include music from “Les Mis,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Ragtime” and more.

Mitchell will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln. This concert is available to attend in person or via live webcast. In-person tickets start at just $28, and live streaming access is $20. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and the Lied Center box office.

— Telegraph staff reports

