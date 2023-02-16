The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center in North Platte celebrated 16 years on Feb. 12.

The organization serves the community in collaboration with other agencies including law enforcement, the county attorney, schools and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The center has served over 5,100 kids in 16 years, director Jennifer Calvin said.

On March 3 at Venue304, the center will host a fundraising event featuring comedian Nick Hoff and local musician Drew Phillips. Hoff tours nationally and has been on MTV, co-hosts a weekly show on SiriusXM and was a featured act in Netflix’s Comedy Festival.

Funds from the event help provide resources for the center that are used to serve children who are victims of various forms of abuse, Calvin said.

“Our goal is to try making kids comfortable,” she said. “We do forensic interviews, hair tests for drug exposure, advocacy for victims and non-offending caregivers. We also do multidisciplinary team coordination.”

The multidisciplinary team works to minimize the trauma a child endures as much as possible.

“We deal with a lot of different situations including drug endangerment, witness to violence, abuse and neglect, sexual abuse, kidnapping and trafficking,” Calvin said. “It is definitely child-centered and child-friendly to help ease the possible trauma of the interview.”

The center can only take referrals from law enforcement, Department of Health and Human Services or the county attorney’s office. Per state statute, Calvin said, people can’t call and schedule on their own.

“The scenario would be like the Nebraska DHHS hotline would receive a call about suspected abuse and it would be screened,” Calvin said. “DHHS would schedule a time for the kiddo to come in with a non-offending caregiver if there is one.”

The center provides a room where all the agencies involved in a case could observe as a forensic interview is conducted. This eliminates the need for the child to go through several interviews and reduces the trauma of having to repeat their story.

The center coordinates the interview in a room at its facility that is child-friendly and non-threatening. Staff is extensively trained in conducting forensic interviews that allow the child to speak freely without leading questions from the interviewer.

“Once everything is done, the multidisciplinary team members will meet with the non-offending caregiver if there is one, and come up with a plan of action for what they’re going to do,” Calvin said. “After that, the advocate will keep in contact with the family.”

The center does not do the investigation and is not involved with any long term care of the child.

“All of the investigation piece and aftercare goes through DHHS or law enforcement,” Calvin said. “We do counseling and ongoing advocacy support when they go to court and don’t want to be there by themselves. We do that piece; we just don’t do any of the ongoing aftercare.”

There has been an uptick in cases over the past couple of years, and Calvin believes some of that is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.

“We’ve seen an increase pretty significantly in 2021,” she said. “We saw 439 kids in 2021. In 2022 we were close behind with 404.”

She said compared with previous years, the increase is more than 100 kids. As of Feb. 8, she said, the center had seen 49 children.

“We cover 15 counties and Lincoln County is definitely our highest county served,” Calvin said. “There are a lot of factors that play into that. We have two major drug routes, east and west and north and south, that intersect in our town.”

It is a misconception, Calvin said, that incidents as described don’t happen in the smaller counties covered in the center’s jurisdiction.

“People don’t think it happens there, but it doesn’t know any bounds,” Calvin said. “It doesn’t matter socioeconomic status, it doesn’t matter who the family is, and mental health (issues) can go affect anybody.”

The funds raised are vital to the ongoing service the center provides. The event March 3 will offer a live auction and raffle. General admission is $30 per person or $300 for a table of eight.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/514924060727. Western Nebraska Bank is the Gold Sponsor of the event.

Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and sweet and salty snacks.

Venue304 is at 304 E. Fifth St.