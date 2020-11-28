Bridgeport High wins SPVA play production competition

IMPERIAL — Bridgeport High School won the South Platte Valley Association Play Production competition.
Four teams participated in the competition that was hosted by Perkins County High School but took place at Chase County. Perkins, North Platte St. Patrick and Kimball did not participate.
Maverick Naughtin of Sutherland High School was selected as the outstanding actor and Claire Linders of Bridgeport High School as outstanding actress.
Team results:
1. Bridgeport High School.
2. Hershey High School.
3. Sutherland High School.
4. Chase County High School.
Individual awards (judge’s choice):
1. Molly Kammerer, Sutherland High School.
2. Collin Carsten, Sutherland High School.
3. Brooke Bode, Hershey High School.
4. Addilyn Wilson, Hershey High School.
5. Drew Leisy, Bridgeport High School
6. Trinity Flores, Bridgeport High School.
7. Sarah Lang, Bridgeport High School
8. Madelynn Hanes, Chase County High School.
9. Kaden Schilke, Chase County High School.
10. Paige VanSkiver, Sutherland High School.
11. Cassandra Hopwood, Bridgeport High School.
12. Jordan Jablonski, Chase County High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!