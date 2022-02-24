Bunger to perform at Fox Theater

Jack Bunger, a guitarist in North Platte, will perform live on Saturday night at the historic Fox Theater in downtown North Platte with his three-piece band, Jack and the Pro’s, according to a press release.

Bunger started playing guitar at age 6, picking it up from his father, Emil, who enrolled him in music classes. In Jack’s early teens, he outgrew his instructors and moved into his own as a player and performer. Since then, he has developed an extensive repertoire and played at nearly every North Platte venue as well as a Colorado music festival at age 14. He’s played at North Platte’s Music on the Bricks, the Espresso Shop, the Prairie Arts Center, Ft. Cody, Pal’s Brewing and Cody Park — to name some. He’s also frequently filled the bill with pit orchestras at high school and community musicals and opened the Midwest Championship Fights with the Star-Spangled Banner.

The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. The North Platte High Jazz Band will open the show with 30 minutes of live music, under the direction of Brett Bradley.

Jack and the Pro’s are expected to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and play for about 90 minutes.

Gregg Todd, a renowned North Platte drummer, and long-time bass player J.D. Warren comprise the backing band. The band will mix blues and rock from the ’60s through today, including music by Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top and Gary Moore.

This may be the last chance to see and hear Jack and the Pro’s in the foreseeable future. He is scheduled to leave for college in May after he graduates from North Platte High School.

Admission is $7 for a single and $10 a couple. No charge for ages 12 and younger. Tickets, refreshments and concessions will be available at the theater.

Advance tickets are available at the Espresso Shop and Double Dips Ice Creamery in downtown North Platte, and the North Platte Bulletin office at 1300 E. Fourth.