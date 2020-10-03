Buresh named NPCC student of the month

A non-traditional student from Central City has been selected as the Business Student of the Month for September at North Platte Community College.

Karen Buresh graduated from Central City High School in 2002. She is currently studying business with a medical emphasis at NPCC.

“NPCC was my school of choice due to its proximity to my home,” Buresh said. “It also had the program I wanted to study. To try and explain all the things the instructors at NPCC have done for me is tough. From the moral support they offer to keeping me on track — it has been amazing. I can’t praise them enough.”

The faculty are equally as impressed with Buresh.

“Karen is a hard-working, dedicated student who shows up every day ready to learn and is willing to help other students in the classroom,” said Jimi Cole, business instructor. “It has been awe-inspiring to watch her evolvement during her time at NPCC.”

After Buresh graduates in May 2021, she plans to use her degree to pursue a business-related career then encourage her children to go to college and earn degrees as well.

Outside of school, Buresh enjoys reading, kayaking, going to the gym and spending time with family.