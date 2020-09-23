Business donates disinfecting wipes to North Platte school district

Ty Strawhecker, president of MedAmerica Supply, left, stands with North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Hanson on Wednesday afternoon. Strawhecker’s company donated 20 cases of alcohol disinfecting wipes to the school district. There are 36 packs of wipes in each case and 60 wipes in each pack. Strawhecker’s company sells personal protective equipment to medical facilities and vendors. The company donates 3% to the charity of their customer’s choice for sales over $5,000. The donation to NPPS resulted from a sale to Great Plains Health.