Business in ranching workshops are Nov. 9-10

Being a rancher right now is not easy. The cost of everything is constantly rising, and cattle prices don’t seem to follow that same trend. Now more than ever it’s important to know your business.

The Sandhills Task Force and its partners will host two workshops, according to a press release from Nebraska Extension.

One will be at 9:30 a.m. MT Nov. 9 at Gudmundsen Research Lab near Whitman and another will be at 9:30 a.m. CT Nov. 10 at Atkinson Community Center.

These workshops will include presentations from an accountant and a banker in the morning. This will be followed by a free catered lunch and then a rancher panel that will focus on their record-keeping strategies, and what they do to make it easy and manageable.

A few other topics discussed will include debt management, risk analysis, and accounting tips.

"Whether you’re new to ranching, or have been doing it for decades, there will be something at these events for everyone to take home and apply," the press release said. "Our hope is that these workshops will give you an opportunity to see your business from the eyes of a banker and accountant, and a chance to view your business from a different light. The goal is to help you build resiliency in your business for the future."

This event is being organized by the Sandhills Stewards program, which is a free service offered by the Sandhills Task Force. It is designed to help bring Sandhills ranchers the tools they need to improve business success by providing opportunities for networking, workshops and one-on-one visits.

The goal is to help encourage profitable private ranching and see Sandhills communities flourish for generations to come.

Other partners for this workshop include The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund and UNL Extension. This event is free but Extension requires an RSVP for a meal by calling or texting Cody at 308-430-1312 or go to sandhillstaskforce.org.