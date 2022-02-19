Business pitch contest open to high schoolers

KEARNEY — Nebraska high schoolers can win cash prizes and college scholarships during a statewide business pitch competition.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is accepting entries for its second annual Big Idea Nebraska High School Competition.

Open to students in grades nine through 12, the virtual event is an opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship and business resources while competing for up to $2,000.

To enter, students must create a two-minute video pitching their business idea and upload it to YouTube, then submit the URL at unk.edu/bigidea.

Entries do not have to be complete business models, but they should include:

» A description of the product or service.

» What problem it solves.

» The target audience.

» How it might be made available to customers.

The submission deadline is March 1. There is no cost to participate.