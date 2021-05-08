Businessman opening local ChemDry

A North Platte businessman has teamed with a nationwide carpet and upholstery company to open Stu’s ChemDry.
Chem-Dry uses a green-certified solution in its hot carbonating extraction cleaning process, using carbonation, the company said in a press release. Millions of microscopic bubbles penetrate into the carpet fibers and lift dirt, grime and allergens so they can be extracted. This unique process provides a deeper clean, allows carpets to dry faster — in hours rather than days — and leaves carpets healthier than steam cleaning, the company said.
“I’m excited to have started a business with a world-class organization like Chem-Dry that has a superior, healthier cleaning process and the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry,” said Stuart Wilson, owner of Stu’s ChemDry. “We are proud to be serving the North Platte area. Home owners in this area care about quality, want a service that is effective while also being safe and healthy for their family and want trustworthy and friendly service professionals coming into their home. We’re proud to offer all of those benefits, for not only homes but businesses as well.”
Bill Zinke, vice president of marketing for Chem-Dry, believes that Stuart Wilson has displayed the skills and commitment necessary to launch and grow his business.
“It’s really rewarding to see passionate, high quality franchise owners like Stuart come into the Chem-Dry network and benefit from our growth as we expand across the country to meet the growing demand for our industry-leading services,” said Zinke. “Our franchisees are the foundation of our company and we are committed to helping them to be successful in their businesses. I’m very confident that the training, coaching and support Stuart has received coupled with his strong business background will help him be very successful in the North Platte market.”
Serving North Platte and surrounding area, Stu’s ChemDry offers carpet and upholstery cleaning services, and pet urine removal, tile and wood floor cleaning. For more information or to schedule a cleaning, visit stuschemdry.com.