Businessman opening local ChemDry

A North Platte businessman has teamed with a nationwide carpet and upholstery company to open Stu’s ChemDry.

Chem-Dry uses a green-certified solution in its hot carbonating extraction cleaning process, using carbonation, the company said in a press release. Millions of microscopic bubbles penetrate into the carpet fibers and lift dirt, grime and allergens so they can be extracted. This unique process provides a deeper clean, allows carpets to dry faster — in hours rather than days — and leaves carpets healthier than steam cleaning, the company said.

“I’m excited to have started a business with a world-class organization like Chem-Dry that has a superior, healthier cleaning process and the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry,” said Stuart Wilson, owner of Stu’s ChemDry. “We are proud to be serving the North Platte area. Home owners in this area care about quality, want a service that is effective while also being safe and healthy for their family and want trustworthy and friendly service professionals coming into their home. We’re proud to offer all of those benefits, for not only homes but businesses as well.”

Bill Zinke, vice president of marketing for Chem-Dry, believes that Stuart Wilson has displayed the skills and commitment necessary to launch and grow his business.