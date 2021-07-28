Buy fresh and local during National Farmers Market Week

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. This year’s campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems.

In 2020, Nebraska markets pivoted rapidly to ensure that markets would stay open to the public by increasing online sales, adding safety precautions into their operations and eliminating non-essential activities like music and kids’ events. Those efforts, coupled with decreased attendance in 2020, have had a significant impact on Nebraska markets. Nationally, the pandemic strained farmers market organizations to keep markets open; 93% of markets reported added costs to operate while 74% reported decreased income.

In 2021 Nebraskans all over the state can support their farmers markets by grabbing their shopping bags and heading to the nearest market. Nebraska’s 99 registered farmers markets provide access to healthy, locally-produced food no matter where you are.

Markets increase their reach by accepting SNAP payments, as well as Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. These and other initiatives ensure that more Nebraskans can benefit from local food. In 2021 the Kearney Area Farmers Market became one of the few farmers markets in the state to become authorized to accept SNAP payments from shoppers.