Calendar contest open to students

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has sent invitations to schools across the state seeking students’ entries for the 2023 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The contest is open to all Nebraska students from grades K through 12, and the submission deadline is May 2, NDEE said in a press release.

NDEE is looking for drawings that demonstrate the importance of good environmental practices and tips on reducing waste, recycling and protecting Nebraska’s air, land and water. NDEE will select 13 drawings to be featured in the calendar. In addition to having their art featured, students with winning entries will be invited to a recognition ceremony at the State Capitol in the summer. To see contest guidelines or download the entry form, visit our website at dee.ne.gov/ndeqprog.nsf/onweb/calendarcontest.

During the past 17 years that the Department of Environment and Energy has sponsored the contest, thousands of impressive entries from students across the state have been sent in. Additional questions can be directed to ndee.moreinfo@nebraska.gov.