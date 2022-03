Early registration for Calibraska classes is open from March 15 to April 15.

Classes in North Platte run from July 11 to July 22 at. There will also be classes online, in Halsey, Lincoln and Scottsbluff.

To sign up, go to calibraska.org.

Founded by Erica Larsen-Dockray, Calibraska is a summer program aimed at introducing children to arts and animation