Cambridge student receives stipend for summer research project at Nebraska
Cambridge student receives stipend for summer research project at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Sarah Katherine Cope of Cambridge is among 104 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Cope, a junior landscape architecture major, will participate in the project “Prairie States Forestry Archive” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week.

