Camp Comeca announces summer events, programs

Comeca Camp and Retreat Center opened its summer season officially June 8 with a free camp day event. The Cozad camp has planned a summer filled with internal events and program camps.
Cozad Camping Ministry bought Comeca Camp and Retreat Center from the United Methodist Church last year, changing the camp to a nondenominational Christian camp. CCM hopes to continue the legacy that Camp Comeca has since the beginning in 1950.
Comeca was not able to have any summer camps in its first year under new ownership due to COVID-19. The campground was still open to small groups with restrictions to accommodate the health standards.
“We are really excited for this fresh start in 2021 to really be able to serve people well,” said Amy Hoehner, the camp’s media and marketing manager. “We’re still following guidelines and making sure we keep people safe.
This year’s summer camps are scheduled in 10 sessions, with two options: three days with two nights ($200) or five days with four nights ($400). Comeca also has four specialty summer camps:
» Survivor Camp ($400) for incoming sixth through 12th graders, July 12 to 16.
» Guardian Angel Camp ($100) for incoming prekindergarten through second grade with an adult, July 12 and 13.
» Sonshine Camp ($200) for incoming prekindergarten through second grade with an adult, July 14 to 16.
» Family Camp (cost varies by lodging style) over Labor Day weekend.
“Any of our camp sessions are a joy to bring to the community for every youth around,” Hoehner said. “They’re high-energy summer camps that focus on Jesus and growing a relationship with him.”
A full schedule of all summer camps is available on Comeca’s website, comeca.camp.
Comeca hosts an annual fundraiser golf tournament at the Cozad Country Club. The four-man scramble is set for the morning of July 24. Proceeds go to the camper scholarship fund that helps kids who couldn’t otherwise afford camp, Hoehner said.
Another big fundraiser for Comeca is the annual cookout. People can purchase tickets for it ahead of time or at the barbecue. The cookout is scheduled for Aug. 14, with camp activities running from 4 to 9 p.m., and the food served starting at 5:30 p.m.
“We have live music, and it’s a really great family event with a fun, energetic atmosphere,” Hoehner said.
Businesses can help sponsor the two fundraisers at three levels: bronze ($250), silver ($500), and gold ($750). Sponsorship donations are due by June 30, and businesses can register at comeca.camp/donate.
“We would love for people to know that if they are looking for a place for a retreat, a family reunion, a business event, even just a place to come and hike and enjoy God’s creation, we would love to have them,” Hoehner said.