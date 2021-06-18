Camp Comeca announces summer events, programs

» Family Camp (cost varies by lodging style) over Labor Day weekend.

“Any of our camp sessions are a joy to bring to the community for every youth around,” Hoehner said. “They’re high-energy summer camps that focus on Jesus and growing a relationship with him.”

A full schedule of all summer camps is available on Comeca’s website, comeca.camp.

Comeca hosts an annual fundraiser golf tournament at the Cozad Country Club. The four-man scramble is set for the morning of July 24. Proceeds go to the camper scholarship fund that helps kids who couldn’t otherwise afford camp, Hoehner said.

Another big fundraiser for Comeca is the annual cookout. People can purchase tickets for it ahead of time or at the barbecue. The cookout is scheduled for Aug. 14, with camp activities running from 4 to 9 p.m., and the food served starting at 5:30 p.m.

“We have live music, and it’s a really great family event with a fun, energetic atmosphere,” Hoehner said.

Businesses can help sponsor the two fundraisers at three levels: bronze ($250), silver ($500), and gold ($750). Sponsorship donations are due by June 30, and businesses can register at comeca.camp/donate.

“We would love for people to know that if they are looking for a place for a retreat, a family reunion, a business event, even just a place to come and hike and enjoy God’s creation, we would love to have them,” Hoehner said.