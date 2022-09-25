Canteen caravans came from across west central Nebraska

As one might expect, the bulk of the 125 communities on North Platte’s World War II Canteen Honor Roll came from the 22 west central Nebraska counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.

Several of them are represented in the following Canteen stories excerpted from the area’s wartime newspapers.

***

Ladies from several McPherson County organizations had charge under the direction of Miss (Rae) Wilson of the Union Pacific Canteen at North Platte one day last week, with people from all parts of the county making donations …

Donations were liberal, and it is planned that the ladies will again assist with the work at some future date as funds on hand are sufficient.

— Tryon Graphic, March 5, 1942

The Arthur Baptist Ladies Aid served at the Canteen in North Platte on Thursday, April 9. Some of the supplies given were: 122 dozen cookies, 192 popcorn balls, 40 pounds fudge, 120 candy bars, 16 dozen oranges, one bushel of apples and 120 packages of cigarettes.

— Keith County News, Ogallala, April 16, 1942

Two cars were needed Sunday to take the supplies to the North Platte Canteen for Arnold Day … (Volunteers) spent the day in North Platte, and all reported a very interesting time and also that all servicemen were more than grateful and some were surprised that everything at the Canteen was free.

— Arnold Sentinel, May 28, 1942

Flats Items

The benefit dance sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary at the B.C. Huffman soddy Saturday night for the North Platte Canteen was very well attended. Supper of sandwiches, cookies, cake and ice cream was served. Proceeds were more than $30.

— Tryon Graphic, July 23, 1942

Serving by Eustis at the North Platte Canteen on Aug. 13th should receive the consideration of all who read these lines. … Every United States soldier should be regarded as “our boy,” and the opportunity to extend this courtesy and this bit of hospitality to those who have left their families and their work behind to do what we who stay at home cannot do should be embraced.

— Eustis News, Aug. 6, 1942

Fifteen girls elected by the four classes of (Perkins County High School), with the help of the school and community, conducted a day at the North Platte Canteen Wednesday, March 10th. …

— Grant Tribune-Sentinel, March 11, 1943

Last Thursday the various clubs of this community sent 25 representatives to North Platte, where they had charge of the North Platte Canteen for that day and it was estimated that more than 1,200 men were served.

— Loup Valley Queen, Callaway, April 29, 1943

Wednesday morning the … Jolly Farmerettes arrived at the Canteen doors at North Platte … Thank you! everyone who helped us. How we wish you could have been with us to get the thrill we did.

— Hayes Center Times-Republican, May 27, 1943

The Girls Club and American Legion Auxiliary of Venango helped serve at the North Platte Canteen on Wednesday of last week.

Six carloads of helpers left Venango around 6 o’clock and arrived at North Platte in plenty of time to help serve the first train at 10:20.

— Grant Tribune-Sentinel, June 8, 1944

It is quite a job to feed nearly 5,000 soldiers and sailors in a day, but just ask any of the nearly 60 Broken Bow people who went to North Platte last Sunday, and they’ll tell you that operating the Canteen for a day is worth every ounce of work and energy it takes.

— Custer County Chief, Broken Bow, July 6, 1944

Merna and community and Anselmo sponsored the Service Canteen at North Platte Monday, July 24, with 120 representatives, who served nearly 4,000 of the service personnel, passengers on the 15 trains which stopped there during the day. Pfc. Alvin Jared, who made the trip with us, was one of over 50 to receive a lovely birthday cake.

— Custer County Chief, Aug. 3, 1944

Citizens of Maywood and community “took over” duties at the North Platte Canteen Thursday, Aug. 10, and from all reports gave servicemen passing through town a royal reception.

— Curtis Enterprise, Aug. 17, 1944

The Moorefield ladies and community will serve at the North Platte Canteen Tuesday, Sept. 12 … Sugar will be furnished for baking (and) also a gas (ration) stamp for every five persons. Do your bit.

— Curtis Enterprise, Sept. 7, 1944

Douglas Grove

6 miles south of Comstock

The service from this community at the North Platte Canteen last Tuesday, July 31, turned out quite nicely. There were about 20 cars and trucks containing something like 84 people starting from Comstock at 3 o’clock in the morning, including the contingent from Dry Valley, Westerville and Weissert. …

— Custer County Chief, Aug. 9, 1945

Helen Rodocker and Geraldine Rodocker went to North Platte (from Halsey) last Saturday to assist the Thedford ladies in serving at the Canteen. …

— Custer County Chief, Aug. 23, 1945

The Lillian PTA gave a special program last Friday evening to raise money for the North Platte Canteen. …

In the past few weeks the Lillian community has sent gifts including cash of $85.75, 21 dozen eggs, 10 quarts of cream and 12 pounds of butter. The Lillian activity has been in response to the request of Ernest Estes, former Lillian man, who after two years’ Army service is now employed at North Platte. Since he returned, he has been greatly interested in the Canteen work.

— Custer County Chief, March 28, 1946