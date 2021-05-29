CAP providing rent, utility, assistance

Telegraph staff reports
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska has received grant funding at our agency to specifically serve individuals and families who have had an interruption of income or change of living circumstances due to COVID-19.
These funds may be used toward due rent and utilities. Funds will be distributed through all 27 counties that Community Action serves. The organization is encouraging individuals and families to take action by getting assistance before disconnection fees and eviction restrictions are lifted, the organization said in a press release.
For more information, call 308-627-0663 or email ogallalaoc@mnca.net.
